Spike in COVID Cases in Maharashtra a Sign of Second Wave?

The steady rise in cases in Mumbai coincides with the unlocking of the state. Schools and colleges reopened, and Mumbai locals started to ply with time restrictions from 1 February.

Regarding the spike, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, said, “I think that the cases have risen due to various reasons, including starting the local trains.”

“Not just in Mumbai city, cases have risen in some other districts as well. The main issue to be addressed is increasing the testing. The state government has given orders to do so. Following those orders and following COVID-19 protocols is important,” he added.