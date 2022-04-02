Pandemic Is Not Over, Sudden Lifting of Curbs Not Wise: COVID Task Force Member
"Mask mandates must continue in crowded places," Dr Garg said.
The sudden lifting of COVID-appropriate behaviour and other related restrictions are not advisable as the pandemic is not over yet, Dr Sunila Garg, member of the Lancet Commission and COVID-19 Task Force, said on Saturday, 2 April.
"Mask mandates must continue in crowded places. Since everybody is tired of wearing masks, not fining them would lead to more people ditching them, which is not good, as the pandemic is yet not over. Some parts of the world are facing another outbreak threat," Dr Garg told IANS.
Mask-Wearing Must Continue As It Also Prevents Airborne Infections
Dr Garg said that there should be an integrated approach to lifting COVID-19 restrictions. "Masks not only stop COVID-19 infection but also prevent other airborne infections, pollution, and other respiratory illnesses. Masks must be continued," she said.
Removing mask mandates will bring the challenging burden of tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB as such incidents were under control in the last two years because of masks, added Dr Garg.
Despite a sudden surge in COVID-19 infection globally, India continues to be on a downward trend. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Telangana, and West Bengal have announced a relaxation of the COVID-19 norms, starting from April.
The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, in its order on Friday, said that no penalty would be imposed for not wearing masks in the national capital. However, it has advised its continued usage in crowded places.
"Now, the DDMA has decided that it is advisable for the public to wear masks in public places, however, no penalty will be imposed for not wearing them till further orders," said DDMA in its official order.
Masks Reduce Infection Rate, But Cannot Prevent Another Wave: Dr Jacob John
While speaking to IANS, Dr Jacob John, an epidemiologist at CMC Vellore, said that a mask can decrease the rate of infection, but it cannot prevent another wave. A mask can't prevent the new COVID-19 variant from emerging.
"Fines are improper ways of controlling the people. Masks do decrease respiratory secretions and protect the people, but it should be recommended, not enforced," said Dr John, adding that it should be worn in crowded places as it not only prevents COVID-19 infection but also pneumonia, allergies, pollutants, and several others ailments.
