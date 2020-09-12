AstraZeneca Resumes Oxford COVID Vaccine Trial Post UK Green Light
The trial for the vaccine had been stopped last week after a study subject developed an illness.
Clinical trials in Britain have resumed for the Astrazeneca and Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine after the Medicines Health Regulatory Authority (MHRA) certified that it was safe to do so, reported Reuters.
The late stage trials of the vaccine, which is at one of the most advanced stages of development compared to other vaccines in the world, was stopped last week after a study subject in Britain developed an illness.
"The standard review process triggered a voluntary pause to vaccination across all global trials to allow review of safety data by independent committees, and international regulators," said Astrazeneca.
“The UK committee has concluded its investigations and recommended to the MHRA that trials in the UK are safe to resume,” it added
"All trial investigators and participants will be updated with the relevant information and this will be disclosed on global clinical registries, according to the clinical trial and regulatory standards," the company added, saying that it can reveal no other medical information.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.