NGO Steps in to Help Children With Heart Defects Ignored by Govt

But currently, advanced cardiac care is available only to a minority of such children as there are multiple factors involved ranging from lack of awareness about the disease to lack of financial resources.

The coronavirus pandemic has posed as a huge deterrent as well. However, during this time one of the most remarkable surgeries was performed.



Navinasri is the youngest patient in the world to undergo an Ozaki procedure in the right chamber of her heart. She was taken for an eight-hour-surgery on 12 June 2020 and is living a pain-free life post-operation.