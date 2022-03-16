National Vaccination Day 2022: Quotes on Importance of Vaccines
Here are some quotes on the occasion of National Vaccination Day.
National Vaccination Day is observed annually on 16 march in India. The occasion is celebrated to raise awareness about importance of vaccination.
Multiple events are organised on this day across the nation to spread awareness about significance of vaccines among citizens.
To mark the occasion of National Vaccination Day 2022, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has also announced the commencement of free of cost COVID-19 vaccination for all beneficiaries of 12-14 age group from Wednesday, 16 March, at all government COVID vaccination centers.
National Vaccination Day: History
India administered its first dose of oral vaccine against polio on this day in 1995. It marked the launch of National Immunization Day (NID), also known as National Vaccination Day and Pulse Polio Immunisation programme.
National Vaccination Day: Significance
Vaccine provides strength to the human body to fight a specific disease. It is one of the most effective ways to prevent deadly diseases and vaccination programmes play a very integral role in public health of any nation.
During this ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, vaccines are what gives us hope.
National Vaccination Day: Quotes
“It's important for children to be vaccinated so that they have the opportunity to become adults.”Brad McKay
"When its comes to vaccines decision, there is no dilemma for me."Dr Ivana Dohceva
"Vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving."Alex Azar
"Vaccines are the most cost-effective health care interventions there are. A dollar spent on a childhood vaccination not only helps save a life, but greatly reduces spending on future healthcare."Ezekiel Emanuel
"I think that the discoveries of antibiotics and vaccines have contributed to the improvement of the quality of life, making it possible to prevent contagious diseases."Shinya Yamanaka
