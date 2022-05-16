Microblading: What is It? Should You Go For It?

If the eyes are the windows to the soul, the eyebrows form the frame for those windows. Anyone who has groomed their eyebrows knows the difference it makes to their overall appearance it can make or break your entire look.

However, eyebrow maintenance isn't easy. Getting it plucked or threaded is a chore, not to mention painful. You need to fill in the gaps and give it a proper shape with eyebrow makeup, which isn't exactly cheap. And if you aren't skilled at makeup, it can look like a child drew your eyebrows in with a marker.

Due to these challenges, more and more women are resorting to microblading nowadays. Microblading gets rid of the hassle of frequent eyebrow maintenance, offering a semi-permanent solution to eyebrow care and grooming.

We break the pros and cons of microblading for you.