'What Purpose Does the Uterus Have?' How Disabled Women Lose the Right to Choose

For years, Tarini (name changed) thought having her uterus removed would make her life easier.

Blind since the age of three, Tarini grew up with little access to education and almost no formal information about menstruation or reproduction. Her first lessons on these topics did not come from her mother and four sisters either, but from listening to women in her village, who would gather in circles in their free time, chatting about family matters, childbirth, and periods.

That limited knowledge shaped how she thought about her own body.

“I thought, if I get my uterus removed, I won't have periods anymore,” she tells The Quint. For the 36-year-old resident of Harhua village in Varanasi district, fewer facilities and difficulty in period management made hysterectomy seem like a way out of the monthly inconvenience and pain.

Her sister, however, warned her against it, telling her that she might find it difficult to have a child later. “I still wondered: if I had no plans to marry or have children, what was the harm in removing my uterus?”

It was only after she began asking the right questions to the right people that her view changed. “Now that I have started learning about my body, I know uterine functions are important for a woman’s health. I don't want to have it removed,” says Tarini, who currently lives at the women's hostel of the National Association for the Blind in Delhi, where she has enrolled for a skill-based training course.