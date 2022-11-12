Mumbai Becomes a Hotspot For Measles: Here's What We Should Know
Many children have missed out on measles vaccination, making future measles outbreaks inevitable.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirms the outbreak of measles in the slums of Mumbai after three children die within 2 days. They also conducted a special surveillance in five localities in and near Govandi while alerting all healthcare facility providers to report cases too.
According to Mid-Day report, a five-year-old named Hasnain Khan, three-and-half-year-old Noorain Khan, and one-year-old Fazal Khan, who happens to be their from Rafi Nagar in M East ward of Govandi passed away between 26 and 27 October.
Some other suspected cases have been recognised too.
The deceased children were either not vaccinated at all or only partially vaccinated even though Measles Rubella, the vaccine for the disease offered free of cost immunisation programme which is available privately as well, as per the reports.
FIT spoke to Dr Bharat, Assistant Professor, Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar, to understand about the disease to be able to deal with it better.
What is Measles?
Measles is an extremely contagious disease which is spread among people through the measles virus. "Children are more prone to getting infected as they lack immunity as strong as that of an adult. The measles virus is quite deadly as well as when it multiplies it weakens and damages the respiratory system," says Dr Bharat.
"Once it attacks the body the immune system tends to shut down and then it becomes easy for other kinds of bacteria to start attacking too, making the body more susceptible to diseases like pneumonia, cardiac issues, etc.Dr Bharat, Assistant Professor, Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College, Amritsar
Symptoms
The signs and symptoms of measles take around 10 to 14 days to appear fully once the person is exposed to the virus. Usually the symptoms may include:
Dry cough
Fever
Sore throat
Runny nose
Inflamed eyes
Koplik's spots
Skin rashes that are made up of large, flat patches that usually flow into one another
The infection occurs and heals in four stages over the period of 2 to 3 weeks:.
Infection and incubation
Nonspecific signs and symptoms
Acute illness and rash
Recovery
Causes
Being unvaccinated
Being vaccinated not only lowers the chances of getting the infection but also reduces the extreme symptoms experienced if at all you get infected. If youaren't vaccinated, you're much more likely to get measles.
Traveling
If you travel to areas or countries where measles is a common infection, the risk of catching it obviously goes higher.
Vitamin A deficiency
Having vitamin A deficiency does not only make one easily susceptible to get the infection, but it also makes the infected person experience more-severe symptoms and complications of measles.
