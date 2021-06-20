International Day of Yoga 2021: History, Theme, & Significance
This year, the world will observe 7th International Day of Yoga.
Yoga is an ancient Indian practice which helps an individual in uniting their body and consciousness. Today, it is practiced around the globe and has become widely popular among the masses.
Keeping in mind the growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations (UN) has designated 21 June as International Day of Yoga. The day is observed to spread awareness about the benefits of the ancient practice. This year, the world will celebrate seventh International Day of Yoga.
The Covid-19 pandemic has directly effected physical and mental health of many people. Due to various reasons, a lot of have slipped into depression. However, as per the UN website, a growing trend of people are practicing Yoga to fight social isolation and depression in these testing times. It emphasizes on physical and mental well-being.
International Day of Yoga: History
As mentioned above, Yoga is an ancient practice from India. With its increasing popularity the UN on 11 December 2014, declared 21 June as International Day of Yoga.
Proposal for the same was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 69th session of the General Assembly, which was endorsed by 175 member states.
The word 'Yoga' is derived from the Sanskrit root 'Yuj', meaning 'to join' or 'to unite'.
International Day of Yoga 2021: Theme
The theme for this year's International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for well-being'. It emphasizes on how Yoga promotes overall well-being.
International Day of Yoga: Significance
International Day of Yoga has great significance in today's world. The Covid-19 pandemic has hugely impacted lives of many. However, Yoga is something which can help an individual with their health, both mental and physical.
“Yoga is a light, which once lit will never dim. The better your practice, the brighter your flame,” said famous yoga practitioner B K S Iyengar.
