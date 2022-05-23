India's ASHA Workers Get WHO 'Global Health Leaders' Award, PM Modi 'Delighted'
They are among the six awardees recognised at the ongoing 75th World Health Assembly.
India's ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were honoured with the Global Health Leaders Award-2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, 22 May.
They are among the six awardees recognised at the ongoing 75th World Health Assembly for "outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues." The recipients of the prize are decided by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as per a press release.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his congratulations to the team of ASHA workers on Twitter.
"Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable," he wrote on Twitter.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended his congratulations to the ASHA workers, calling the award "a matter of pride."
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also congratulated ASHA workers, saying they are at the forefront of healthcare delivery in India.
ASHA Plays 'Crucial Role in Linking Community With Health System': WHO
"ASHA (which means hope in Hindi) are the more than 1 million female volunteers in India, honoured for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system, to ensure those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services, as shown throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the WHO said in a press statement.
"ASHAs worked to provide maternal care and immunisation for children against vaccine-preventable diseases; community health care; treatment for hypertension and tuberculosis; and core areas of health promotion for nutrition, sanitation, and healthy living," it noted.
The other awardees include polio workers who were shot and killed by armed gunmen in Takhar and Kunduz provinces in Afghanistan in February this year.
"At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented convergence of inequity, conflict, food insecurity, the climate crisis and a pandemic, this award recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health around the world," said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros.
Various Indian medical experts also celebrated the award bestowed upon ASHA workers.
