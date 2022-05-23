India's ASHA Workers Get WHO 'Global Health Leaders' Award, PM Modi 'Delighted'

India's ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers were honoured with the Global Health Leaders Award-2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO) on Sunday, 22 May.

They are among the six awardees recognised at the ongoing 75th World Health Assembly for "outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues." The recipients of the prize are decided by WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, as per a press release.