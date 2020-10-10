How Do We Protect the Mental Health of Students in a Pandemic  

While the headlines have all focused on the COVID pandemic in our schools, there is a connected health crisis that we must deal with -- mental health.

Learners of all age groups had their in-person school connection cut off, losing physical access to their peers. Senior students across the country have had their graduations cancelled.

And for too many students across the country, poor internet connectivity meant that they simply could not interact or participate at the level they wanted. All of these situations represent real losses for students and put a burden on their mental and emotional health and can hold them back from success.