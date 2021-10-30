How Safe is FDA Authorised Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Aged 5 to 11?

The FDA advisory committee openly grappled with the risks and benefits of the vaccine and the weightiness of the decision for younger children. Ultimately, it concluded that parents should be presented with the option to vaccinate their kids against COVID-19. One committee member – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine expert Amanda Cohn – noted that COVID-19 was the eighth-highest killer of kids in the 5-11 age group over the past year. She pointed out that children are continuing to be hospitalised and they have reportedly died or suffer adverse long-term effects from a largely vaccine-preventable disease.

As of 21 October, more than 6 million American children tested positive for COVID-19. Cases in children rapidly increased during the delta variant surge, which coincided with the opening of in-person schools across much of the country. Children now account for a quarter of new weekly cases.

While severe disease and hospitalisation from COVID-19 are far more rare in children than in adults, intensive care admission and the need for invasive ventilation do occur in children. There have been over 1.9 million COVID-19 cases in children aged 5 to 11, with nearly 100 deaths.

Rates of COVID-19 hospitalisation among children and adolescents rose to the highest rates ever in August and September 2021, with over 8,300 children in the 5-11 age group hospitalised since the beginning of the pandemic. Many children hospitalised with COVID-19 have underlying medical conditions, but one-third of them do not.

Additionally, more than 5,200 children have been diagnosed with the rare but serious condition called multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, in the weeks after COVID-19 infection. MIS-C can cause inflammation of the heart, brain, skin, gut, and other organs, requiring hospitalisation and often intensive care. The syndrome most commonly occurs in children 6 to 11 years of age.

Though serious cases of COVID-19 are more rare in children than adults, hospitalisations of children spiked over the summer during the delta variant surge.

The pandemic has also harmed children’s social, emotional, and mental well-being and delayed their educational progress. Safe and effective vaccines are one of the most promising ways that children can be protected from COVID-19, prevent spread and have as little disruption as possible in their schooling and everyday life.