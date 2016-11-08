What is Chemical Pneumonia? A Deadly Consequence of Delhi’s Toxic Smog

The fact that the air in the capital is more toxic than an airport smoking lounge, is not news anymore.

According to experts, exposure to toxic air pollution can inflict damage equivalent to smoking nearly a pack of cigarettes a day.

As pollution season rolls in, major cities in India like Delhi, Churu in Rajasthan, Sonipat in Haryana, and Patna in Bihar are recording AQI levels above 200 (very poor air quality). You've probably noticed the effects too—burning eyes, itchy throat, and a wheezing cough.

According to doctors in Delhi, they've also been seeing a rise in cases of chemical pneumonia.