'Azithromycin Is the Most Overused Antibiotic in India': Lancet Study

The total defined daily dose (DDD) — the assumed average maintenance dose per day for a drug in adults — consumed in 2019 was 5,071 million (10.4 DDD/1,000/day), they said.

The study shows that formulations listed in the national list of essential medicines (NLEM) contributed 49 percent while fixed-dose combinations (FDC) contributed 34 percent, and unapproved formulations were 47.1 percent.

FDCs are the combinations of two or more active drugs in a single dosage form. “Centrally unapproved formulations accounted for 47.1 percent (2,408 million) of total DDDs,” the authors of the study noted.