COVID: Why the Surge in Cases is a Problem for Some Countries but Not Others

Just when it looked like COVID cases were starting to fall after the high peaks in January, infections are rising once again around the world.

The main driver of this latest surge is the more infectious BA.2 sub-lineage of the omicron variant, which has been becoming more common ever since Christmas.

In the UK, increased social mixing and waning vaccine effectiveness – even in those who have had a booster dose – are contributing to this rise. But we’re also seeing huge spikes in areas that had previously kept themselves fairly COVID-free – New Zealand, Hong Kong and South Korea , for example.

Case rates in these places are currently outstripping those seen in many European countries when they were at their worst, despite these newly struggling countries tending to follow rigorous zero COVID policies, with tight border controls and strict internal measures to limit infections. The highly infectious new variant is having a bigger effect in places where restrictions are tighter. But why?