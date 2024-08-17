Health Benefits of Vitamin E: Vitamin E is a fat-soluble nutrient of great importance to vision, reproductive health, and blood pressure. It also possesses antioxidant properties, acting as a protective shield for cells against the harmful effects of free radicals.
Free radicals are substances that can wreak havoc on the body, contributing to the development of heart disease, cancer, and other ailments. Antioxidants like Vitamin E, valiantly step in to neutralize these free radicals, safeguarding our cells from their damaging clutches.
A plethora of foods and supplements are rich sources of Vitamin E. Among the top contenders are canola oil, olive oil, margarine, almonds, and peanuts. Meats, dairy, leafy greens, and fortified cereals also contribute to our daily Vitamin E intake.
For adults, the recommended daily dose of Vitamin E is 15 mg. It is worth noting that deficiency in Vitamin E can lead to nerve pain, a condition known as neuropathy.
Following are some of the top health benefits of Vitamin E.
1. Reduces Risk of Heart Disease: High blood pressure and increased level of blood lipids have been found to be the common reason behind many heart diseases. According to research, Vitamin E may decline the chances of heart disease in some people. Some studies also suggest that taking Vitamin E supplements with omega-3 may reduce LDL and triglyceride levels in people with metabolic syndrome.
2. Improves Skin Health: Vitamin E supplements may help in preventing many skin disorders like eczema and thereby enhance the skin health. However, further research is required to learn more about this potential benefit.
3. Boosts Immune System: Vitamin E may play an important role in strengthening the immune system. A healthy immune system helps in fighting against many illnesses ranging from the common cold to cancer.
4. Improves Eye Health: Vitamin E may be beneficial in protecting the eye cells. It has also been found to be associated with lowering the risk of many eye health conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts.
5. Improves Cognitive Health: Taking supplements and ensuring appropriate vitamin E levels may help prevent cognitive deterioration. However, it's still unknown if taking the supplements helps those who suffer from cognitive disorders like Alzheimer's Disease.
