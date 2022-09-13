Govt Health Spending Fell from 1.35% of GDP in 2017-18 to 1.28% in 2018-19

The government's health expenditure as a percentage of the GDP fell from 1.35 in 2017-18 to 1.28 in the next year, according to the data released on Monday, 12 September.

While the Centre's share in the total government health expenditure fell to 34.3 per cent in 2018-19, from 40.8 per cent in the previous year, the states' share during the same period rose from 59.2 per cent to 65.7 per cent, the latest national health estimates showed.

In the same period, the out-of-pocket expenditure as a percentage of the total health expenditure also fell from 48.8 to 48.2.

However, when compared with the figures of 2013-14, the out-of-pocket expenditure on health decreased substantially by 16 percentage points from 64.2 per cent.