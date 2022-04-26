Gout: Tips To Reduce or Prevent Flare-Ups

According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, gout is one of the complex forms of arthritis and is similar to osteoarthritis. However, it is characterised by sudden, severe attacks along with redness, tenderness, swelling, and unbearable pain in the joints, especially in the big toe.

It can affect anyone suddenly, be it in the middle of the night or immediately after you wake up in the morning. There can be a sudden, hot sensation and tenderness so severe that even the weight of the bedsheet on your leg can be intolerable.

The condition of gout is serious and often causes inflammation. Here are a few home remedies backed up by science that can help reduce the pain and discomfort but it is advisable to consult your doctor before trying these remedies on your own.