Although migraine is a devastating condition that can significantly impact daily life, there is growing evidence that certain foods and additives can trigger headaches.
While the relationship between food and migraine is not well understood, 27% of people experiencing migraine believe that certain foods are personally triggering. However, research suggests that certain foods and additives may increase the likelihood of an attack for some people.
However, it's important to note that these are not everyone's triggers. The relationship between food and migraine will depend on individual factors such as stress, hormonal changes, and lack of sleep.
It's possible to reduce the frequency or severity of migraine attacks by avoiding certain foods and additives. Additional therapies such as medication, lifestyle changes, and stress management can also help to reduce the frequency of migraine attacks.
Tips To Prevent Migraine Attacks
Excessive caffeine consumption, alcohol, cheese, chocolate, citrus fruits, artificial sweeteners, and yeast are common triggers for migraine headaches. While avoiding these foods and drinks can help minimize the frequency of your attacks, it's not always possible.
Some research suggests that cutting back on caffeine can help reduce migraine frequency. A study published in 2016 found that people who consumed excessive amounts of caffeine were more likely to experience a migraine attack. The researchers believe that caffeine may trigger migraine by releasing endorphins, which are neurotransmitters involved in the production of headaches.
It's also important to avoid foods and drinks that contain tyramine, which is an ingredient found in alcohol, cheese, and some seeds. Tyramine is a known migraine trigger and can cause headaches, migraines, and seizures.
Certain fruits and vegetables are also known to be migraine triggers. These include oranges, grapefruits, lemons, limes, and bellwether. However, it's important to note that not all migraine sufferers are sensitive to the same foods and drinks. It's possible that avoiding certain fruits and vegetables may work for some people, but not others.
Finally, it's also important to remember that cured and processed meat, such as bacon, sausage, and ham, often contain nitrites and nitrates, which are known migraine triggers. A study found that 5% of people with migraine history were more likely to experience head pain on days they consumed nitrites.
