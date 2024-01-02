Food Allergies Symptoms: How to Prevent Food Allergies In Babies

According to Ms. Kinjal Popat, COO and Co-Founder, of R for Rabbit the following are useful hints for recognizing and preventing food allergies in babies.

Introducing new food: The gradual introduction of single-ingredient, easily digestible foods is recommended, emphasizing a cautious progression to more complex combinations. This promotes healthy development and establishes a positive relationship with food that will endure throughout the child's life. Reading labels diligently is another essential practice, as manufacturers are required to disclose common allergens. Seeking guidance from a pediatrician before introducing solid foods is crucial.

Allergy in family history: If there is a family history of allergies, then as a responsible parent, be extra careful and make informed decisions based on the baby's health. Seek guidance from a pediatrician wherever necessary.

Encountered common food allergens: Look at early signs of allergies, such as hives, rashes, vomiting, or persistent fussiness, which can manifest within hours of consuming certain foods. As the guardians of their child's well-being, parents should be mindful of the common food allergens that often pose a risk, which are eggs, peanuts, citrus fruits, shellfish, and dairy, among others, which are known triggers. Breast milk offers essential nutrients and contains antibodies that bolster the baby's immune system. Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months protects against potential allergens.

Homemade baby food: Make nourishing baby food at home using wholesome components. Homemade food is pure for your baby, they are healthy and safe to consume. Just remember to have control over what you cook, as advised by a pediatrician.