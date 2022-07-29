5 Foods That May Harm the Brain

There's no doubt that our brain is the most important organ of our body. It is responsible for the functioning of various organs: it keeps the heart beating, lungs breathing, and all the systems in your body functioning.

That’s why it’s important that our brain keep functioning optimally. A healthy diet and the right lifestyle choices can help maintain the health of the brain.

Research proves that few foods have negative effects on the brain, which impacts your memory and mood, thus increasing the risk of dementia. Estimates predict that dementia will affect more than 65 million people worldwide by 2030.

But we can help reduce the risk of the disease by avoiding the consumption of certain foods in our day-to-day diet.