World Heart Day: Are Sudden Cardiac Arrest Increasing in Young Adults?

Incidence of Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) in young people is a rare but alarming occurrence. According to medical definition, when the heart stops beating, it automatically stops pumping blood and this results in a cardiac arrest.

A cardiac arrest typically leads to the person collapsing, becoming unresponsive which then leads to death.

According to a study titled, 'Sudden Cardiac Death in Young Individuals' (2023), while some SCD can be attributed to coronary heart disease (CHD) - especially ones in the 31 - 35 age range - or structural heart disease, many instances of SCD remain “unexplained”.