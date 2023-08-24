Laser eye surgeries involve reshaping the cornea to correct a refractive error, during which a laser is used to remove a pre-determined amount of tissue, explain doctors to FIT. This tissue does not grow back so the results obtained through surgeries are permanent.

Dr Suresh says, "In majority, vision correction surgeries are a permanent solution."

Dr Varman mentions that a large majority of people who have had laser eye surgery done do not need glasses afterwards.

She adds that in sporadic cases, visual aids such as glasses and contact lenses, can be used for small numbers that might occur again with age, this is also called presbyopia.