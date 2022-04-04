Fibroids: Common Myths and Misconceptions Busted
Replace the wrong ideas about fibroids with science-backed information
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, fibroids are abnormal growths of the uterus during the childbearing years of a woman. The size of the growth can vary from a seedling to a mass which can result in enlargement of the uterus.
Almost 80% women suffer from fibroids by the age of 50 and neither do they show any symptoms nor are they ever able to find that they are suffering from fibroids. Their doctors happen to find it during their general health check-ups or pelvic examination.
Some women, however, do show symptoms and suffer from discomfort and pain. Here are a some symptoms of Uterine Fibroids (Cleveland Clinic):
Heavy menstrual bleeding
Periods last for more than a week
Pain in the pelvic area
Frequent urination
Constipation
Headaches or Leg pain
But since fibroids is an abnormal growth, people often think it might be cancer and this causes the needless worry and chaos.
There are many other misconceptions about the condition and its treatment. In this article, we shall try to clarify all the myth and misconceptions while replacing it with facts.
Fibroids Is a Growing Cancer
According to the doctors of the Mayo Clinic, fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the uterus and they do not pose any risk of cervical cancer or any kind of cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, such growth is benign, meaning non-cancerous and the chances of a cancerous fibroid are 1 in 1,000 cases which is quite rare. Moreover, fibroid does not pose any risk of developing cancer in the future as well.
Only Older Women Get Fibroids
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the risk of fibroids increases with age but it does not mean that younger women cannot develop fibroids.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, if a woman in her early 20s experiences pelvic pain, prolonged periods, or other symptoms, she must consult a doctor immediately.
Fibroids Go Away on Their Own
According to the information on WebMD, fibroids usually shrink after menopause and this is because of the changes in the level of hormones but this is not always the case since many women undergo hormone therapy during this time and these therapies can even give rise to fibroids.
Hysterectomy Is the Only Treatment
No, hysterectomy is not the only treatment for fibroids, women do get scared because of the wrong information. The treatment depends on various factors like the size of the fibroid. There are various ways to treat fibroids which include (Cleveland Clinic):
Hysteroscopic myomectomy is in which fibroid inside the uterine cavity is removed through surgery.
Laparoscopic myomectomy in which the fibroids outside the uterus are removed with smaller incisions
Medications or birth control pills inhibit the growth and shrink the fibroids.
Hysterectomy Is a Small Procedure, Not a Big Deal
People often think that hysterectomy is a small surgery to get rid of the fibroids and after the procedure, the woman is fit as before, but besides short-term and long-term side effects, women lose their ability to get pregnant since the entire uterus is removed in the process.
According to Healthline, it not only has physical but emotional effects on women also. Physical effects include hot flashes, insomnia, vaginal dryness, swelling and pain, night sweats, etc.
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the mental health problems after a hysterectomy may include depression, anxiety, psychosis, psychosomatic disorder, etc.
Fibroid Results in Infertility
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, there is no direct connection between fibroids and infertility. There might be certain complications but it does not mean that women with fibroids cannot complete the term pregnancy.
Women with asymptomatic might have no complications at all and for women who do face difficulties, doctors, and medicines can help improve their odds of giving birth to a healthy child.
Medications Can Make Fibroids Disappear
There are various non-surgical methods and medicines to inhibit the growth of fibroids or shrink them slowly. Progesterone pills help to manage the symptom of heavy menstrual bleeding but according to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, the fibroids can reoccur or begin to grow back after patients stop taking the medications.
Fibroids Continue Growing, If Not Treated
According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the size of a fibroid varies from person to person. It can be from a size of a seed to the size where it causes swelling and stretch in the uterus. But in many cases, the fibroids do not grow, stop growing after a certain size, and yet show symptoms.
There is no surety if the fibroids shall grow in the future or not but doctors treat you keeping in mind the size of the fibroids.
