FAQ: India-Bangladesh Train Services to Resume on 29 May – How to Book Tickets?

Which trains will run between the two countries? What are the general rules? Here's all you need to know.

The Quint
Published
FAQ
1 min read
Two years after train services between India and Bangladesh was stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic, it is all set to resume on 29 May, an official order said.

Which trains will run between the two countries? What are the general rules?

Here's all you need to know.

Which trains will resume services on 29 June?

Maitree Express – Kolkata-Dhaka

Bandhan Express – Kolkata-Khulna

What about Mitali Express?

The sercices of Mitali Express, which between New Jalpaiguri and Dhaka will begin on 1 June.

How do I buy these tickets?

You will not be able to buy these tickets online. But you can buy them from Eastern Railways Foreign Tourist Bureau in Kolkata – number 6 Fairlie Place.

The same goes for tickets from Dhaka to Kolkata – they are not available online.

What documents do I need?

You will need:

Original passport and visa

Copy of your passport

Copy of visa for Bangladesh

When can I book my tickets?

Reservations can be made upto 90 days before departure.

Will I get visa on arrival in Bangladesh if I travel by train?

No, this is not an option at all. You would need a valid visa to enter Bangladesh and vice versa.

Are there non-AC tickets on Maitree Express?

No, there are only First-Class tickets and AC Chair Car tickets available.

What are the prices of tickets?

There is no clarity on the ticket prices post pandemic. Watch out this space for more.

Edited By :Padmashree Pande
