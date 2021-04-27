Explained: Are New Covid Variants in India Reason for Concern?

Right as the second wave of COVID gripped the country, a novel variant was discovered in India, dubbed the 'double variant'.

This was followed by a slew of other variants including the 'triple mutant' and the 'bengal variant'. And as the cases continue to rise at an alarming rate, each new variant invokes a fresh fear of its consequence.

What do these terms really mean? What are the 'Indian variants'? Are these variants behind the devastation caused by the second wave?

FIT speaks to Dr Rakesh Mishra, Director of the CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, Hyderabad who heads the 'Genome Organisation and Nuclear Architecture Lab' there.