Doctor’s Day 2022: Let's Decode the New NMC Draft Guidelines for Doctors

It is proposed not to write 'brand name' in the guideline on generic medications. The doctor will only prescribe generic medicines. Strict punishment has been said for violation of this rule.

Generic medicine means, if the name is the drug of the salt from which it is made, it is called generic medicine.

For example, if a company sells paracetamol salt used in pain and fever under the same name, it will be called generic medicine.

At the same time, when it is sold under the name of a brand such as Crocin, it is called a branded drug of that company.

Suppose this guideline has been implemented, and now doctors prescribe only generic medicine. Some of the problems that I can see are:

In such a situation, when the patient goes to the drugstore to get generic medicine, two types of cases can come up, and both positions are not ideal.

Let us remind you that many pharmaceutical companies in our country make and sell generic medicines under different names.

The shopkeeper means that the chemist can show the patient 4-5 options of the prescribed generic medicine.

In such a situation, the patient is in a dilemma and will either contact the doctor again or buy the medicine with the chemist's advice.