Exhausted After Back-to-Back Meetings? You May Have ‘Zoom Fatigue’

If you feel drained after a day of constant work notifications and Zoom meetings, you’re probably going through “Zoom Fatigue” according to researchers at Stanford University.

Zoom fatigue is a consequence of spending a number of hours on any video calling platform, says Professor Jeremy Bailenson, founding director of the Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab (VHIL).

According to the research, published on Tuesday, 23 February, “Zoom Fatigue” is caused due to four primary reasons: excessive and intense eye contact, constantly watching yourself on the screen, the limited mobility while working from home, and the energy spent identifying social cues one normally picks up in in-person interactions.