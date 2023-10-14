Overburdened Hospitals, Distressed Kins: Dengue Wreaks Havoc in West Bengal

Rupa Kole (45) has been spending sleepless nights since her husband, Kanto, was admitted to the Howrah district hospital on 9 October with complaints of severe fever and frequent vomiting.

Within a day of admission, doctors confirmed that he was suffering from dengue and his platelets had dropped dangerously – to just 90,000 For an adult man, a platelet count of 1.5 lakh to 4 lakh is considered normal.