Year After Year, Why Does India Fail to Control Dengue Outbreaks?

First let us take a quick look at the trajectory of dengue cases in India in the last few years.

"Dengue is endemic in India," Says Dr PS Indu, Professor and Head, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Kollam, Kerala. This means that the disease is regularly found in this area, and its cases have plateaued.

With the exception of 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, dengue cases have spiked in parts of the country consistently every year. The spikes generally occur between the months of July and September when most parts of the country experience heavy rains.

Latest data from the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control suggests that the total annual cases in India have been significantly higher since the pandemic compared to the years immediately before COVID-19.