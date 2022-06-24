Dementia 101: How To Protect Yourself and Keep Your Memories Safe As You Age

Dementia is an extremely debilitating disorder and its numbers are huge globally.

According to World Health Organization the number of people living with dementia worldwide is currently estimated to be around 55 million people.

This number is expected to rise to 78 million in 2030 and 139 million by 2050.

According to The Global Burden of Disease Study estimates in 2016, 3.74 million people in South Asia had dementia, including 2.93 million people from India, which is low as compared to other countries, but increasing lifespan is expected to lead to a dramatic rise in the coming decades.