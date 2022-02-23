The Immense Benefits of Dal and Why We Love It In All Forms

Even though lentils are an intrinsic part of our Indian diet, they remain a slightly underrated ingredient.

There is no doubt that lentils are clearly a mainstay of most meals across the country, but the interesting part of the lentil story is that while we think lentils are an Indian staple, the truth is they probably came to us way after a lot of other civilisations.

But before we dive into the penetration of dal and lentils into different cuisines, let's talk about their benefits.