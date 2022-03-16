Cystic Fibrosis: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Cystic fibrosis is a serious genetic disorder that causes damage to the digestive system, the respiratory system, and other parts of the body. Cystic fibrosis affects the cells that participate in the formation of sweat, mucus, and digestive enzymes.

Cystic fibrosis is characterized by abnormal secretions leading to a thick and sticky buildup of mucus that damages the organs and affects their normal functioning.

These secretions are usually thick and slippery which lubricates the lining of various organs and tissues preventing them from drying up and getting infected.

Let's know about the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment for the condition.