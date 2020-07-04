COVID 19 India: Over 22,000 New Cases Recorded in a Day
COVID 19 India: Over 22,000 New Cases Recorded in a Day
India on 4 July, witnesses the highest spike with as many as 22,771 positive cases and 442 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
According to the ministry, a total of 6,48,315 cases have been confirmed in the country till now, of which, 18,655 have died. The number of recovered/discharged people is 3,94,227, along with the ones who have migrated. The number of active cases so far has been as many as 2,35,433.
Here’s a quick summary of the total number of COVID-19 cases in states, along with the number of deaths, and the number of recovered patients.
192990 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Maharashtra. Of these 104687 people have recovered or discharged, while 8376 people have lost their lives.
34600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Gujarat. Of these, 24933 people have recovered or discharged, while 1904 people have lost their lives.
In Tamil Nadu, 102721 cases have been confirmed, 58378 people have recovered or discharged and 1385 patients have died.
94695 cases have been confirmed in Delhi, 65624 people have recovered or have been discharged and 2923 patients have died.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths from the virus has increased to 525,191 worldwide, and the total number of cases now stands at 11,078,760.
The United States of America has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world.
