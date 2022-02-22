COVID-19 Significantly Increases Risk of Heart Disease

If the heart muscles gradually weaken they won't be able to pump blood. This leads to breathlessness, and a heightened risk of heart attack.

Typically, COVID-19 causes heart conditions in smokers, people above 60 with some form of blockage in their body, or people with co-morbidities like hypertension, obesity, or diabetes.

According to a study published in the Nature Medicine journal in February 2022 even a mild case of COVID-19 can increase a person's cardiovascular risk for a year or more after the diagnosis.