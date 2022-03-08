Even Mild COVID-19 Can Cause Brain Shrinkage Shows New Study
Even the mildest cases of COVID-19 which were studied, showed cognitive decline in the months after recovery.
An Oxford University study has found that COVID-19 complications can make the brain shrink and affect grey matter in the parts that regulate memory and emotion.
It can also damage the sense of smell, which many people associate with the loss of smell and taste when suffering from COVID-19.
Researchers from the University used data from the United Kingdom's Biobank to study the effects of SARS-CoV-2 upto 4 and half months after infection and recovery.
The study, which was published in Nature journal analyzed 785 UK-based patients in the 51-81 age bracket to draw its conclusions.
The study is especially significant because it shows that COVID's effects on the brain aren't limited to those who suffered the most severe COVID or were hospitalized with COVID.
The three major findings from the study were:
A greater reduction in grey matter thickness and tissue-contrast.
Greater changes in markers of tissue damage
Greater reduction in global brain size.
Brain shrinkage, even in mild cases, was found to be anywhere from 0.2 to 2 percent of brain matter.
While the study didn't mention anything about vaccine impact on COVID, there has been extensive evidence to show that COVID symptoms on the vaccinated are far less serious than in the unvaccinated.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.