Second COVID Booster Shot Reduces Risk of Death By 78 Percent: Study

Senior citizens who took a second booster dose of the Pfizer–BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination experienced a 78 percent lower mortality risk than those who only took one booster dose, according to a study from Israel.

The 40-day study, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, was conducted by Israel's largest healthcare provider.

The study took samples from over 5,00,000 people in the 60 to 100 age bracket.

Just under 60 percent of participants had taken a second booster shot of the vaccine, i.e., two additional doses after the first two basic doses.

Others only took one booster shot after the basic two-dose vaccination.

A total of 92 deaths were recorded in group 1 as opposed to 232 deaths in group 2.