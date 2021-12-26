Covaxin Gets DCGI's Nod for Emergency Use for Children Aged 12-18
This makes Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years on Saturday, 25 December.
The vaccine manufacturer informed about the decision on social media.
The vaccine manufacturer had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and later informed that the Subjects Expert Committee had provided positive recommendations.
This makes Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.
Covaxin's annoucement came shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address where he said that the government had decided to vaccinated kids aged 15-18.
He also announced that healthcare and frontline workers would be able to avail the booster dose of the vaccine from 10 January.
Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 415 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 115 have been discharged. So far, a total of 17 states have reported the Omicron infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.