COVID-19 Update: India Records 13,216 New COVID Cases, 23 Deaths
COVID cases in India: According to the MoHFW, India now has 68,108 active cases.
13,216 new COVID cases have been recorded in India in the last 24 hours taking the country's active case load up to 68,108 according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on 18 June.
According to the MoHFW, 4,84,924 tests were done on 17 June, which means the test positivity rate of the country is now at around 14.04 percent.
This is the first time India has recorded over thirteen thousand cases in a day since February.
With 23 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's total COVID death toll now stands at 52,4840.
COVID Cases in Mumbai and Delhi
On 17 June, Mumbai reported 2,255 new COVID cases, and 2 deaths.
According to BMC, 110 COVID patients were hospitalised in the city on Friday, with 16 patients needing oxygen support.
With 13,304 active cases, Mumbai makes up more than half of Maharashtra's COVID active caseload which stands at 24,790.
As for Delhi, the National Capital reported 1,797 fresh cases and one death on 17 June, taking the test positivity rate to positivity rate to 8.18 percent.
This is the third consecutive day that Delhi has recorded over 1,300 cases in a day.
Meanwhile, according to government data, a total of 1,96,00,42,768 doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered in the country so far.
