Know Common Triggers Of Psoriasis

One of the most common triggers of psoriasis is stress. This can include financial or mental stress, as well as situations that involve injury to the skin, such as cuts or abrasions.

Another common trigger is illness, including respiratory infections, such as asthma and bronchitis, as well as bacterial infections, such as strep throat.

Weather can also trigger psoriasis flares, as cold weather can reduce sunlight and humidity, which are both known to trigger flares. Warm weather, on the other hand, can help to improve psoriasis by increasing natural sunlight and higher humidity.

It is also possible that certain foods or medications can trigger psoriasis, but this is not a well-understood condition.

If you are experiencing symptoms of psoriasis, it is important to keep a diary of your condition and identify any potential triggers. This can help you to anticipate and treat your flares, which can help to improve your overall health and well-being.