Know Common Triggers Of Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a non-contagious condition that can cause red, scaly patches of skin to appear, often starting on the face or hands and spreading to other parts of the body. While the condition does not affect a person's overall health, it can significantly impact their daily life, affecting their ability to work, socialize, and relax.
Although research is ongoing to better understand the causes of psoriasis, it is known to be influenced by a number of factors, including stress, diet, and certain medications. It is also believed to play a role in certain genetic conditions.
What Usually Triggers Psoriasis?
One of the most common triggers of psoriasis is stress. This can include financial or mental stress, as well as situations that involve injury to the skin, such as cuts or abrasions.
Another common trigger is illness, including respiratory infections, such as asthma and bronchitis, as well as bacterial infections, such as strep throat.
Weather can also trigger psoriasis flares, as cold weather can reduce sunlight and humidity, which are both known to trigger flares. Warm weather, on the other hand, can help to improve psoriasis by increasing natural sunlight and higher humidity.
It is also possible that certain foods or medications can trigger psoriasis, but this is not a well-understood condition.
If you are experiencing symptoms of psoriasis, it is important to keep a diary of your condition and identify any potential triggers. This can help you to anticipate and treat your flares, which can help to improve your overall health and well-being.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)