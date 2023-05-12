Chia Seeds Side Effects: What Happens If You Eat Too Much Chia Seeds

Chia seeds are tiny pockets of nutrients with various health benefits. Chia seeds were a staple in the ancient Aztec and Maya diets for centuries.

According to PubMed, they are rich in antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids, which ensure that your heart is healthy, your bones are strong, and your diabetes is controlled.

Moreover, chia seeds are versatile and can be used in various recipes. But anything in excess is harmful even if they are healthy in general. Due to its high fiber content, chia seeds can cause problems like abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhea, bloating and gas. Let's get in detail so as to how does too much chia seeds cause problem?