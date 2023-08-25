Chagas Disease: Symptoms, Causes, Diagnosis & Treatment

Chagas disease is an inflammatory and infectious disease caused by the parasite Trypanosoma cruzi, a parasite that is usually found in the feces of the triatomine bug. This bug is also known as the "kissing bug."

Chagas disease is common in areas like South America, Central America and Mexico. A few cases of Chagas disease have also been found in the southern United States. Chagas disease can infect anyone and if left untreated, the disease can cause serious heart and digestive problems.

Let's have a look at the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the Chagas Disease.