It is a mental condition which is being reported primarily by the US diplomats across the world. It is characterised by disorientation, hearing sounds and noises, memory loss, balance issues, and headaches.

It is being compared by the US to the Frey Effect – which was essentially an observation which was made by Allan H. Frey in 1962 by intentionally passing low-power radio frequency electromagnetic energy.

It causes people to hear noises, dizziness and nausea – the symptoms of which are very similar to the Havana Syndrome.