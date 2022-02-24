Celiac Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

Celiac disease is a long term auto-immune disorder that is characterised by an inflammation in the small intestine due to the consumption of gluten, a type of protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

If you are someone who has celiac and you end up eating gluten , your immune system responds by producing toxins that damage your villi. Villi are small finger-like protusions lining the small intestine. They are responsible for absorbing the minerals, vitamins and nutrients that come with the food we consume.

When these villi get damaged, it inhibits the absorption of these nutrients into the body which results in malabsorption, malnutrition and other severe health complications affecting the small intestine permanently. Let's understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the condition in detail.