Celiac Disease: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment
Celiac disease is caused mainly due to gluten intolerance. Know the other details regardingthe condition.
Celiac disease is a long term auto-immune disorder that is characterised by an inflammation in the small intestine due to the consumption of gluten, a type of protein found in wheat, barley and rye.
If you are someone who has celiac and you end up eating gluten , your immune system responds by producing toxins that damage your villi. Villi are small finger-like protusions lining the small intestine. They are responsible for absorbing the minerals, vitamins and nutrients that come with the food we consume.
When these villi get damaged, it inhibits the absorption of these nutrients into the body which results in malabsorption, malnutrition and other severe health complications affecting the small intestine permanently. Let's understand the causes, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment of the condition in detail.
Before we start, it is important that you know a person suffering from celiac disease has to eliminate all forms of gluten from their diet including bread, baked goods, beer and other products with gluten used as an ingredient.
Celiac Disease: Causes
Celiac disorder can affect both young and older ones but when there is a condition of malabsorption in the kids, it affects their growth and development.
According to the doctors at Mayo Clinic, celiac disease is caused due to a reaction to gluten found in wheat, barley and rye. Gene variations can also increase the risk of developing celiac disorder. Celiac disease may be detected, develop or appear for the first time after a surgery, emotional stress, viral infections, gastrointestinal issues, infant-feeding problems, pregnancy or child birth.
Other factors that may be responsible for predisposing a person to celiac disease may be-
Type-1 Diabetes
Down Syndrome
Auto-immune thyroid disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Addison's Disease
Microscopic Colitis
Celiac Disease: Signs & Symptoms
The signs and symptoms of celiac disease may differ variably and they may be different in children and adults. The common symptoms on adults may include (US NIH):
Diarrhea
Fatigue
Headaches
Abdominal Pain
Anaemia
Nausea
Itchy rash
Loss of bone density
Heartburn
Numbness and Tingling
According to US NIH, the symptoms in children may include:
Chronic Diarrhea
Failure to thrive
Loss of appetite
Swelling in the belly
Vomiting
Symtpoms of older children may be as follows:
Constipation
Weight loss
Irritability
Delayed Puberty
Celiac Disease: Diagnosis
Doctors may first ask a few questions regarding your family history and medical history besides examining you physically. The doctors of Cleveland Clinic suggest two main tests for the diagnosis of celiac disease:
Serology tests which looks for certain antibodies in the blood, presence of high amount of antibody protein may be responsible for the immune reaction to gluten.
Genetic tests to look for leukocyte antigens which help rule out celiac disease.
If your tests confirm for celiac disease, your doctors may recommend an endoscopy to test your small intestine and get the tissue tested for any damage due to the condition.
Celiac Disease: Treatment
The following ways may be helpful in managing celiac disease as suggested by UK NHS.
Since gluten friendly foods are one of the main cause for celiac disorder, it becomes important for people to follow a gluten-free diet if they are suffering from celiac disease. Besides staying away from cakes, bread and baked goods you may want to avoid beer, pasta, cereals, certain medications.
Gluten may be one of the ingredients in vitamins supplements, preservatives, herbal supplements, lipstick, mouthwash or toothpaste. If your are someone who also suffers from chronic vitamin deficiency, you can always consume the gluten free vitamin and mineral supplements.
In case of severe intestinal damage, your doctors may recommend steroids to reduce the inflammation.
You can always contact a professional dietician to help plan a gluten free diet and the symptoms begin to reduce as the gluten is removed out from your body and daily diet.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.