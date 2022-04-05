Caregiver Stress is Real! Tips to Manage it Well

A caregiver can be described as anyone who looks after their ill spouse, disabled loved one, or elders at home who needs help in their day-to-day activities but is not needed to be attended by a professional healthcare worker.

According to the Mayo Clinic reports one in three people in the US is responsible for taking care of their loved ones and is involved in activities like preparing meals, helping with baths, fixing medical tubes, giving medicines, and helping in day-to-day work in general.

Though you may feel rewarded and responsible while taking care of your loved one, never ignore the negative feelings or signs of burnout.