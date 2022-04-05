Caregiver Stress is Real! Tips to Manage it Well
The caregiver also needs a break once in a while. Follow these tips to make your caregiving journey a little easier.
A caregiver can be described as anyone who looks after their ill spouse, disabled loved one, or elders at home who needs help in their day-to-day activities but is not needed to be attended by a professional healthcare worker.
According to the Mayo Clinic reports one in three people in the US is responsible for taking care of their loved ones and is involved in activities like preparing meals, helping with baths, fixing medical tubes, giving medicines, and helping in day-to-day work in general.
Though you may feel rewarded and responsible while taking care of your loved one, never ignore the negative feelings or signs of burnout.
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, you might experience these symptoms if you suffer from caregiver stress:
Feeling isolated or lonely
Feeling overwhelmed
Sudden changes in weight
Changes in sleeping pattern
Lack of interest in hobbies
Worry, depression, and sadness
Frequent or prolonged headaches
Irritability
Impatience
Feeling hopeless and demotivated
Research has proved that if people ignore the signs of burnout and do not prioritise their physical and mental health, they are at risk of suffering from chronic conditions like obesity, anxiety, depression, weak immunity, lack of ability to focus, etc.
Therefore, we are here with a few tips to help you take care of yourself or any caregiver you know to prevent burnout.
Ask For Help
There is no shame in asking for help if you are the sole caregiver in a household and find it difficult to manage all the chores by yourself.
According to the US Healthcare and Human Services, caregivers can always outsource their tasks to their friends like staying at home with the patient or old one while you run errands or someone who can help you supply daily groceries and other things needed on a daily basis.
Stay Connected
The pandemic has made us realise the importance of staying connected with loved ones in difficult times even if we can't meet them in person.
According to the doctors of Mayo Clinic, seeking social support from your friends and family is essential to avoid burnout and maintain emotional balance. You can set aside some time every week with your friends even if it's a walk in the park.
Join a Support Group
According to Healthline, there is no harm in finding support and supporting others in return. You can join a support group of caregivers wherein you can find people who take care of patients with a similar disability, injury, or disease as your loved one.
Hearing and talking to people with similar problems and stories can fill you with hope, motivate you to set realistic goals, and more importantly, you won't feel alone in your journey as a caregiver.
Take Care of Your Health as Well
There have been times when we tend to underestimate the importance of our health and well-being and always prioritise the person dependent on us. But taking care of someone doesn't have to mean you neglect your own health.
You can try staying active, consuming healthy food, and getting enough sleep to avoid a mental and physical downgrade. If you stay healthy, then only you can keep the things in place and look after the patient.
Try Respite Care
It might not be easy for you to leave your loved one under someone else's supervision who is not that well trained or acquainted with the needs of the person. You can take care of the respite care groups in such situations so that you do not have to worry about your loved ones while taking a break for yourself.
The healthcare system helps with the facilities of nursing or just providing someone for companionship, various adult care centers look after both the old aged as well as children and there are some nursing homes or care centers that take care of the patients while their caregivers are away.
