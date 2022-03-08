Debunking Seven Psoriasis-Related Myths

We can't say what made people more aware of the skin condition — psoriasis. Was it the commercials trying to sell products for the psoriasis flare-ups or Kim Kardashian opening up on her experience with this skin condition.

Whatever it is, it is better to know about the diseases and be aware of its consequences and the way you can reduce the symptoms. You might not know the exact causes, symptoms, and treatment of psoriasis but you must have heard about it.

Today we shall be taking a step further and debunking the myths related to psoriasis so there is no place for misinformation or myths related to the skin condition. You might even be surprised to know that things that you thought to be true were actually just a myth.