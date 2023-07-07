Kerala Boy Dies of 'Brain Eating Amoeba': What is PAM? How Does It Spread?

A 15 year old boy has, reportedly, died in Kerala's Alappuzha district on 7 July, after being infected with a 'brain eating' amoeba, said state health authorities.

The boy, Gurudath, was diagnosed with Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM) or Amoebic Encephalitis after he experienced fever and seizures. He was then taken to the Alappuzha Medical College hospital on 1 July, where he ultimately succumbed to the illness.