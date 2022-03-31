Bigorexia and The Obsession With Being Muscular: What Causes Is It?

Bigorexia is a mental disorder that's classified by the thought or delusion that one's muscles are never big enough, or that one is never lean enough, or muscular enough.

The clinical term is muscle dysmorphia, but it's also commonly called megarexia, bigorexia, or reverse anorexia.

Bigorexia is a subtype of body dysmorphia or body dysmorphic disorder which makes an individual constantly look at themselves as "ugly", flawed, or physically unappealing.

The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual (DSM-5) defines bigorexia as a person's preoccupation with the idea that their body is too small or insufficiently muscular.