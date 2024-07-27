Best Evening Workouts for Weight Loss and Better Sleep, Know the Latest Details

To complete a lung jump, you can do the first two steps of the forward lunge and then jump and switch legs before landing with your legs in opposite positions. Repeat for one minute to complete one set.

Squats

Squats are another great way to burn calories and prevent knee and ankle injuries. They also strengthen your glutes, quadriceps, and knees. To do a squat exercise, stand with your arms palms in at your sides, your legs shoulder-width apart, and your toes pointed slightly outward.

Bend your knees and contract the muscles in your core while keeping your chest high and your back straight. Then raise your arms chest high to bring your palms together in front of you. Repeat 12 to 15 times.

Glute bridge

Glute bridges are an exercise that primarily targets the muscles in your midsection, also known as the gluteus maximus. It can also help to strengthen your back and glutes, as well as your core. To do a glute bridge exercise, lie face-up on the ground with your knees bent and your arms and feet flat on the ground.

The palms of your hands should be open and facing up, while your heels should be 15 to 20 centimetres from your glutes.