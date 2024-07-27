Best Evening Workouts for Weight Loss and Better Sleep, Know the Latest Details

After a long day of work, it can be tough to find the time to exercise. But don't give up! According to experts, exercising after hours can be a great way to make up for lost time during your busy day.
If you're still trying to shed some pounds, there are plenty of ways to incorporate exercise into your daily routine. The following exercises can help you lose weight, stay active, and maintain your sleep. Make sure to follow the routine regularly if you want to see effective results.
Simple Evening Workouts To Try
Lunges
Lunges are a great way to burn calories and boost your resting metabolism. Forward lunges are a variation of lunges that involves taking a big stride forward with one leg and then bending both knees at a 90-degree angle. Repeat the exercise 15 times.
Lunge jumps are a great way to combine the benefits of lunges and squats. They both involve moving your body's large muscles, but they're more intense.
To complete a lung jump, you can do the first two steps of the forward lunge and then jump and switch legs before landing with your legs in opposite positions. Repeat for one minute to complete one set.
Squats
Squats are another great way to burn calories and prevent knee and ankle injuries. They also strengthen your glutes, quadriceps, and knees. To do a squat exercise, stand with your arms palms in at your sides, your legs shoulder-width apart, and your toes pointed slightly outward.
Bend your knees and contract the muscles in your core while keeping your chest high and your back straight. Then raise your arms chest high to bring your palms together in front of you. Repeat 12 to 15 times.
Glute bridge
Glute bridges are an exercise that primarily targets the muscles in your midsection, also known as the gluteus maximus. It can also help to strengthen your back and glutes, as well as your core. To do a glute bridge exercise, lie face-up on the ground with your knees bent and your arms and feet flat on the ground.
The palms of your hands should be open and facing up, while your heels should be 15 to 20 centimetres from your glutes.
Raise your hips slowly and as high as possible while contracting your glutes and abs until your body is in a straight line from your knees up to your shoulders. Make sure you don't arch your back. Contract your glutes as tightly as you can for a few seconds. Lower your hips slowly while keeping your glutes and abs contracted. Repeat 10 to 15 times.
Planking
Planking is a great way to stretch your body and increase blood flow to your neck and head. It can also help to improve sleep quality. Lower your body face down and support it on your forearms and toes. You should focus on your breathing to hold the plank position.
These are some of the simple exercises you can try every day to stay fit. Make sure to stay healthy and energetic.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
