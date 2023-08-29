5 Benefits Of Weight-Lifting For Women

Strength training is an essential part of an overall fitness routine and today we will discuss the benefits in detail. It has various benefits like reducing body fat, increasing lean muscle mass, and burning calories more efficiently. People lose lean muscle over time and it is replaced by fat with growing age thus weight lifting can help reduce the amount of body fat.
Weight training can be done with little or no equipment. You can use your body weight as well and practice pushups, pullups, planks, lunges, and squats. One can also use resistance tubes, barbells, and dumbbells. Let's know the 5 benefits of weight-lifting for females.
What Does Weight Lifting Do To a Woman's Body?
Promotes Fat Loss- While cardio is an effective fat-loss strategy and the majority of women rely solely on it to lose weight, weight training is far superior, the reason being that weight training burns calories while also building muscle tissue which increases metabolic rate and improves body form.
Helps Improve Sleep- Due to a high cortisol level, even after working all day, few people are unable to sleep since the inadequate levels disturb your sleep. Weight training is one of the most effective ways to lower cortisol levels and promote sleep-promoting hormones. Donating even 30 minutes three times a week can help.
Boosts Mental Health- Strength training can help boost your self-esteem. Moreover, it boosts confidence by increasing self-efficacy, or the belief that you can succeed or complete a task. Weight-lifting also trains your mind to be strong, consistent, and always hungry for more.
Increases Flexibility - Weight training exercises are found to be full-range resistance training workouts that help improve flexibility just as well as your typical static stretching regimen.
Boosts Heart Health- Not only cardiovascular exercises but weight training can also up your heart health. If 45 minutes of moderate-intensity resistance exercise are performed, it will help lower blood pressure by 20 percent. That's as good as if not better than the benefits associated with most blood pressure pills
